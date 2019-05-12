TRENTON - Dorothy Jarman, 89, of Trenton, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Jarman, son, Dennis Stilley and her grandson, Zachary Martin.
Dorothy retired from Buehler Products and worked with JCPenney after her retirement.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Cathy Lee and husband Elvin, Debbie Williams, Annette Smith and husband Lynn, Claudette Jarman, Lisa Teachy and husband Eddie; sons, Brian Jarman and Barnett Jarman and significant other Michael Georgianno; as well as fifteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Reverend Ruffin Hill officiating. Burial will follow the service at Trenton City Cemetery.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on May 12, 2019