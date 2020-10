DEEP RUN - Dorothy Louise Kennedy Skeens died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Linwood Skeens; son, William Glen Skeens and daughter, Betty Skeens Overman.

A graveside service will be held in the chapel at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store