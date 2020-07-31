Dorothy Mae Artis-Newsome, 82, of 4049 Iola Drive, Ayden, died Thursday July 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Zion Chapel FWB Church, 377 Planters Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery, 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville.

She is survived by three sons, Cleveland Artis and Anthony Newsome, both of Greenville, Eljin Newsome of Fayetteville; three daughters, Gloria Coward of Grifton, Pamela Newsome of Greenville and Deborah Newsome of Ayden, two brothers, John Artis and James Artis, both of Ayden; four sisters, Lucille Davis and Lillie Carmon, both of Ayden, Rosa Bryant and Betty Barfield, both of Greenville; eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren.

A walk through viewing will be held Friday July 31, 2020 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home. Family visitation is Friday July 31, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home, 497 Second Street, Ayden.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks when attending the viewing and the funeral service. Please practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.





