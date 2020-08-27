1/
Dorothy Mae (Smith) Cobb
Dorothy Mae Smith Cobb, 84, of 2107 Cecelia Avenue, Kinston, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at UNC Lenoir HealthCare in Kinston.
Funeral will be held noon Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Church of Faith and Deliverance Church, 655 Sussex Street, Kinston. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children.
A walk through viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.


Published in Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1366
