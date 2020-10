Dorothy Marie Sutton Small, 77, of Grifton, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Funeral services will be Tuesday Oct. 2, ,2020, at Abundant Life Minstries in Kinston. Interment will follow at Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.



