TRENTON - Dorothy Noble Koonce of Trenton, NC died on Sunday May 24, 2020 at Spring Arbor of Kinston from complications of Parkinson's Disease.

Born on August 8, 1930 to Sallie Griffin Noble and Fred Fountain Noble, Dorothy was proud to be a lifelong Jones County resident who lived most of her life only a short distance from the homeplace where she was born. She attended Trenton schools, graduating from Jones Senior High School in 1948, and was a member of Trenton Baptist Church.

After attending East Carolina University for two years, she worked as a legal secretary in Kinston and Trenton before her marriage to Darris Woodson Koonce in 1952. In 1953 Dorothy and Darris welcomed their daughter Kathy, to whom they remained extraordinarily close throughout their lives. In 1956 she was elected to serve as Jones County Register of Deeds, becoming one of Jones County's first female elected officials. Later she continued her career as a legal secretary, working with her husband in his Trenton law office for many years.

Throughout her life, if it was fun, Dorothy was in-whether it was playing canasta or checkers, relaxing at the beach at Emerald Isle in a knockout swimsuit, dancing past midnight at the Moose Lodge with her friends, or traveling anywhere at all with her family. A trip to New Orleans with her family for her 70th birthday was one of her favorite adventures and the source of many funny stories for the rest of her life. And nothing, not even Atlantic City, ever made her happier than being "Grand Dot" to Will, her great-nephew and the grandson of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, and also by her sister Sarah Noble Baker and Sarah's husband John as well as her daughter Kathy Noble Koonce Riggs and Kathy's husband Fred.

She is survived by her niece Susan Baker and Susan's husband Robert Weaver along with their son William "Will" Weaver. Special thanks are due to Tammie Melton for steadfastly holding the fort; to all the caregivers and staff at Spring Arbor of Kinston and the nurses from Community Hospice for their loving care and enormous kindness to Dorothy and her family; to special friends Audrey and Pete Howard and the Riggs clan, Rip, Ora, and Charlene for their faithful support; and to so many others who cared, visited, and prayed for her, especially in this last difficult year. As she often said and always did, "I hope you dance."

Due to COVID 19, there will be no family visitation and the graveside service will be private. Friends and family members may come by to pay their respects to Dorothy at Garner Funeral Home any time between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on Thursday May 28, 2020 or by appointment. Please do share any thoughts or memories you have of Dorothy on to

Memorial contributions may be made supporting research to combat Parkinson's Disease to either (

Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to



