KINSTON - Dorothy Taylor Turner, 81, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Leo Turner; son-in-law, Jerry Stainback; and granddaughter, Sarah Stainback.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Stainback and Vickie Wiggins and husband Chester; grandchildren, Zachary Stainback, Daniel Wiggins and wife Catie, Brandon Wiggins, Cameron Wiggins and wife Kaitlyn, Emily Graves and husband Nathan; great-grandchildren, Hayley Wiggins, Claire Wiggins, and Lathan Graves; sisters, Katherine Grant and Betty Jean Padgett; and brother, Bruce Taylor.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Stroud Cemetery in Kinston.
