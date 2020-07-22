1/
Dorothy Taylor Turner
KINSTON - Dorothy Taylor Turner, 81, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Leo Turner; son-in-law, Jerry Stainback; and granddaughter, Sarah Stainback.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Stainback and Vickie Wiggins and husband Chester; grandchildren, Zachary Stainback, Daniel Wiggins and wife Catie, Brandon Wiggins, Cameron Wiggins and wife Kaitlyn, Emily Graves and husband Nathan; great-grandchildren, Hayley Wiggins, Claire Wiggins, and Lathan Graves; sisters, Katherine Grant and Betty Jean Padgett; and brother, Bruce Taylor.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Stroud Cemetery in Kinston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.



Published in Free Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stroud Cemetery
