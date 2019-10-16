Guest Book View Sign Service Information ROUSE FUNERAL HOME 108 N. Caswell St. La Grange , NC 28551-1725 (252)-566-3116 Visitation 5:30 PM - 6:45 PM Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church Burial 11:00 AM Fairview Cemetery La Grange , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ZEBULON - Dorothy "Dot" Wade Lockamy, 87, entered her heavenly home peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 18, 1932 to the late Joseph Prentice Wade and Sally Miller Wade.

Dot retired from DuPont after 25 years of service. She loved her Lord and volunteered at Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a member. She loved to share her testimony of God's grace in her life. So many names describe her: beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Dot is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Brown (Mark) of Zebulon, and Phyllis E. Gerringer of Gibsonville; three grandchildren she loved dearly, Heidi Brown, Brittany Gerringer, and Jeremey Gerringer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Lockamy, and ten siblings, Mavis Anderson, Albert Wade, Mary Wade, Aaron Wade, Cecil Wade, Gertrude Nipple, Norman Wade, Ben Wade, Louise Howell, and Sally Ruth Scott.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Brian Rogers and Pastor Willis Pearson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.

Online condolences may be expressed at

ZEBULON - Dorothy "Dot" Wade Lockamy, 87, entered her heavenly home peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 18, 1932 to the late Joseph Prentice Wade and Sally Miller Wade.Dot retired from DuPont after 25 years of service. She loved her Lord and volunteered at Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church where she was a member. She loved to share her testimony of God's grace in her life. So many names describe her: beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.Dot is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Brown (Mark) of Zebulon, and Phyllis E. Gerringer of Gibsonville; three grandchildren she loved dearly, Heidi Brown, Brittany Gerringer, and Jeremey Gerringer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Lockamy, and ten siblings, Mavis Anderson, Albert Wade, Mary Wade, Aaron Wade, Cecil Wade, Gertrude Nipple, Norman Wade, Ben Wade, Louise Howell, and Sally Ruth Scott.A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Brian Rogers and Pastor Willis Pearson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will be Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or Kinston First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Phillips Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Published in Free Press on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close