KINSTON – Doug Antwine, 66, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Doug was a lifelong resident of Kinston. A self-employed electrician, he also worked with W.B. Barnes Electrical, a longtime friend. Doug never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Ray Antwine and Mary Belle Antwine; sister, Sally Burkett and Louie Dell Ballard; and a brother, William (Bill) Shriver. Doug is survived by his wife, Phillis Rhue-Antwine; children, Missy Braswell and husband Anthony, Mark Antwine and wife Rebecca, Heather Antwine, and Greg Jarman and wife Adrianna; grandchildren, Melissa Boom and Brian Boom, Kelly Baughman, Victoria Letchworth, and Ashley and Hailey Jarman; great-grandchildren, Ryland Boom, Ethan, Delilah and Paisleigh Hamilton, Owen Letchworth, Maxton and Charleigh Herring, Ava and Alani Baughman, and Thomas and Mattie Sue Antwine; sister, Nancy Smith and husband Emmett Smith, Jr.; and brother, Pete Antwine and wife Dede; along with many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 8, 2020