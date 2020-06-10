Douglas Earl Williams, 54, of Vanceboro, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Elliott Williams.
Memorial service will be held at Christine Cooke's home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangement are by Cotten Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 10, 2020.