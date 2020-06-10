Douglas Earl Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Earl Williams, 54, of Vanceboro, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Elliott Williams.
Memorial service will be held at Christine Cooke's home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arrangement are by Cotten Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved