Douglas Lee Kennedy
Douglas Lee Kennedy, 57, of Beulaville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Grace Cole (Dinah) Ransom; daughter, Megan Kennedy of Beulaville; son, Shannon Gordon Kennedy of Kenansville; sisters, Debra Kennedy of Chinquapin, Lorrine Sanders of Chinquapin, Phyllis Batchelor of Beulaville and Joyce Jackson of Pink Hill; brothers, Clifton Kennedy of Beulaville and Padrick Kennedy of Chinquapin and 3 grandchildren, Emily Henderson, Ethan Henderson and Brayden Henderson.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.


Published in Free Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
