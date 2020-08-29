Douglas Lee Kennedy, 57, of Beulaville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Grace Cole (Dinah) Ransom; daughter, Megan Kennedy of Beulaville; son, Shannon Gordon Kennedy of Kenansville; sisters, Debra Kennedy of Chinquapin, Lorrine Sanders of Chinquapin, Phyllis Batchelor of Beulaville and Joyce Jackson of Pink Hill; brothers, Clifton Kennedy of Beulaville and Padrick Kennedy of Chinquapin and 3 grandchildren, Emily Henderson, Ethan Henderson and Brayden Henderson.

Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.





