KINSTON - Douglas Wyatt Craig, 73, of Kinston died Sunday, February 3, 2019, after a brief period of declining health. Doug was President of American Tool Rentals, Inc. for 26 years. For 40 years, he was "The Voice of the Hawks" at North Lenoir High School football games, and was inducted into the North Lenoir Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008. The Press Box was named in his honor. He was a longtime member and Paul Harris Fellow of the Kinston Rotary Club. For several years in the 1980s, he was a frequent guest on WFTC-AM where he delighted listeners as "The Bag Man" and "The Ultralight Pilot Traffic Reporter," telling jokes and tall tales of colorful characters with his dear friend and local radio personality Bill Wyatt. Doug and his wife Carolyn, with partners Ray and Ruth Kulman, owned the Kinston Blue Jays minor league baseball team from 1982-1983. He continued to support minor league baseball in Kinston until his death. Doug was an active member of First Baptist Church of Kinston since 1977, where he was a deacon and served several terms as chairman of the board. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and serving his church in multiple ways. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. His parents, Jack and Sue Craig, brothers Paul, Ernie, and Jim Craig, and an infant sister Marie predeceased Doug. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Craig; son Douglas Wyatt Craig, Jr. (Suzanne) of Pinetops; daughter Meredith-Leigh Craig of Kinston; and grandsons Wyatt Craig and Garrett Craig of Nashville. The family will receive friends Friday, February 8 from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2600 Rouse Road. A celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. A graveside service with full military honors will be at 2:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 2600 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504, or NC 4-H Development Fund, Campus Box 7602, NCSU, Raleigh, NC 27695-7602, Attn: Susan Colby.