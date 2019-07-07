Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Louis Herman Woodard. View Sign Service Information Frank Vogler & Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive Clemmons , NC 27012 (336)-766-4714 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Clemmons United Methodist Church 3700 Clemmons Rd View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Bermuda Village Retirement Community Bermuda Run , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Louis Herman Woodard went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 1, 2019. Louis was born in Kinston, North Carolina to the late Rufus and Effie Woodard. One of seven children, he spent his childhood in the Kinston area and later attended Campbell University, Wake Forest University, and Duke University where he earned a bachelor of divinity degree. A life-long learner, Louis also earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from Trinity Theological Seminary. A retired minister, he served with distinction the Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church for over 50 years. Louis was an avid sports fan and ardent supporter of the Duke Blue Devils. He was also a biblical scholar who found comfort in the study of scripture and religious texts. A wry sense of humor belied Louis's introspective nature, and one of his greatest joys was preaching the gospel. In addition, Louis nurtured his physical health as enthusiastically as his spiritual health and enjoyed vigorous walks, treadmill runs and lifting weights. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Sandra Woodard; sons, Mark (Sharon) Woodard and David (Debbie) Woodard; grandsons, Josh Woodard, Gavin Woodard, and Owen Woodard; and sisters, Alice English and Linda (Steve) Wright. A celebration of Louis's life will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 2pm at Clemmons United Methodist Church, 3700 Clemmons Rd, with Dr. Matthew Burton and Rev. Paula Northrup officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends immediately following the service at Bermuda Village Retirement Community, Bermuda Run, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the . Arrangements are by Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home, Clemmons, NC. Published in Free Press on July 7, 2019

