KINSTON - Durwood O'Quinn, 85, of Kinston died peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. A memorial will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Rivermont Holiness Church with the Reverend Jimmy Horne of Richlands, officiating. Durwood is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marion O'Quinn; sons, Durwood O'Quinn, Jr. of New Bern and Major Jenkins of Kinston; daughter, Rainie O'Quinn of Kinston; seven granchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Professional services entrusted to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019