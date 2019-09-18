Durwood O'Quinn

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Rivermont Holiness Church
Obituary
KINSTON - Durwood O'Quinn, 85, of Kinston died peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence. A memorial will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Rivermont Holiness Church with the Reverend Jimmy Horne of Richlands, officiating. Durwood is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marion O'Quinn; sons, Durwood O'Quinn, Jr. of New Bern and Major Jenkins of Kinston; daughter, Rainie O'Quinn of Kinston; seven granchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Professional services entrusted to Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019
