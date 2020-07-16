1/
Duval Collins
Duval Collins, 49, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Kinston, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 from the United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle. Burial to follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Fields Collins of the home; his mother, Deloris Collins of Kinston; two sons, Brandon Collins Orlando, Fla., Micheal Bayless of Georgia;, one daughter, Barbara Bayless of Kinston; one grandchild; five brothers, William Collins, Lemuel Collins, Wesley Collins, Tracy Yelverton, Michael Best of Goldsboro; six sisters, Johanna Bynum, Delphine Sutton, Angela Collins, Cynthia Bingham of Kinston and Vannessa Sutton of Goldsboro.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
01:00 PM
United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
