Dwayne Nathaniel Mackey

Service Information
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC
28501
(252)-523-1028
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
United Gospel Outreach Church
Kinston, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WINTERVILLE - Dwayne Nathaniel Mackey, 55, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Union in Monroe, NC. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at United Gospel Outreach Church in Kinston. Interment will follow in the Climent C. Mills Veterans Cemetery. Military Honors will take place at the cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. with a family meet and greet from 5-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
