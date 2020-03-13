CHARLOTTE -Elizabeth Lea Rollins, 59, died Saturday, March 7, 2020. A service to remember and celebrate Lea's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne County Humane Society Pet Pantry, PO Box 821, Goldsboro, NC 27530, or to Lea's childhood church Walnut Creek FWB Church, 138 N. Beston Road, La Grange NC 28551. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020