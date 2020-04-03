Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for E. Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Scott Wooten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Scott Wooten Obituary
HOOKERTON – E. Scott Wooten, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on the family farm at a later date. Scott was a lifelong resident of Lenoir County. He was a 1985 graduate of North Lenoir High School and a graduate of Nashville Auto-Diesel College in Tennessee. He worked alongside his father on the family farm his entire life. His hobbies were working and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Wooten, Jr. He is survived by his wife, JoElla Thigpen Wooten; son, Vinnie Wooten and wife, Kristen, of Maury; daughter, Katie Jo Wooten, of Kinston; mother, Phyllis Wooten, of Hookerton; a sister, Teena Wooten Barnett and fiancé, Barry Foushee, of CO; parents-in-law, Larry and Jo Thigpen; sister-in-law, Tracie Williams and husband, Gator; and niece and nephew, Macy and Hayes Williams, all of Kinston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now