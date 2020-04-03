|
|
HOOKERTON – E. Scott Wooten, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on the family farm at a later date. Scott was a lifelong resident of Lenoir County. He was a 1985 graduate of North Lenoir High School and a graduate of Nashville Auto-Diesel College in Tennessee. He worked alongside his father on the family farm his entire life. His hobbies were working and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Wooten, Jr. He is survived by his wife, JoElla Thigpen Wooten; son, Vinnie Wooten and wife, Kristen, of Maury; daughter, Katie Jo Wooten, of Kinston; mother, Phyllis Wooten, of Hookerton; a sister, Teena Wooten Barnett and fiancé, Barry Foushee, of CO; parents-in-law, Larry and Jo Thigpen; sister-in-law, Tracie Williams and husband, Gator; and niece and nephew, Macy and Hayes Williams, all of Kinston. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020