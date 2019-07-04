ATLANTIC BEACH - Eddie Dawkins, 79, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Glad Tidings Church, Morehead City. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Mr. Dawkins was born in Fayetteville, to Johnny Lee and Lucille Allen Dawkins. Eddie was a graduate of East Carolina University and served his country in the United States Air Force. Edwin retired in 1993 as a personnel supervisor for DuPont. While a resident of Atlantic Beach, Mr. Dawkins served as a councilman, mayor pro tem and mayor for the town. He attended Bogue Banks Baptist Church. He is survived by three children, Kathy Dawkins Smith and husband Kenny, of Callahan, FL, Jennifer Dawkins of Kinston, and Edwin Allen Dawkins, Jr. of Atlantic Beach; two brothers, Bob Dawkins of Hope Mills and Ray Hinson of Atlantic Beach, FL; seven grandchildren, Megan Valien, Patricia Locklear, Cortney Radacz, Jessica Taylor, Casey Stalls, Joseph Dawkins and Makaela Dawkins; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, Brooklyn, Journii, Penelope, Adeline and Drago. In addition to his parents, his wife Linda Evans Dawkins and a brother, J.L. Dawkins, Jr. preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 West 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
Published in Free Press on July 4, 2019