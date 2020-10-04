1/
Eddie Heath
Eddie Heath, 56, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Heath Family Cemetery in Cove City.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Sue Heath; granddaughter, Annagail Mitchell; sisters, Alesia Heath Smith and husband Billy Ray, and Sandra Ipock Gauthier and husband Robert; nieces and nephews, Eric Ashley Newcome, Olivia Rae Smith, and Connor and Jarrett Gauthier. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.

Published in Free Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
