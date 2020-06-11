Eddie Lee Shackleford Sr.
KINSTON -- Mr. Eddie Lee Shackleford Sr., age 99 of 107 N. Melvin Street, Kinston departed this life Sunday, June 7th at his home. He was an Army veteran. Mr. Shackleford has been a member of St. Augustines Episcopal Church since 1954 where he served as sextant, usher board director, Episcopal Laymen Organization Treasurer, and a member of the church vestry. He was also a volunteer at Mary Soup Kitchen (Kinston) for over 20 years. His life will be celebrated 12 noon Friday, June 12, 2020 at the United American FWB Tabernacle. Burial will follow in St. Delight Cemetery, Walstonburg NC. Viewing Thursday, June 11th 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Robert Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the home of Julia and Thyrone Moore, 1214 Buddy Dawson Lane, Kinston.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: three daughters, Margaret Dixon(Calvin), Julia Moore(Thyrone), and Edna Brown(Robert), two sons, Eddie L. Shackleford Jr., and Brian Douglas Shackleford; grandchildren, Shondal Mewborn(Kenneth), Valdus Lockhart, Eddie L. Shackleford III, Lisa Byrd, James Humphrey, Janiyah Moore, Jakayla Moore and Deokoaen Nick Moore; great grandchildren Demetris Jones and Emiree Shackleford and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church 707 E. Lenoir Ave. Kinston NC 28501
Arrangements entrusted to R. Swinson Funeral Service.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Swinson Funeral Service
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
United American FWB Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
