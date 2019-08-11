Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Faye Moore. View Sign Service Information Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave Liberty , NC 27298 (336)-622-2256 Memorial service 11:00 AM Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave Liberty , NC 27298 View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Faye Moore, 81, formerly of Kinston, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Pennybyrn Nursing Facility in High Point, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Loflin Funeral Home, 212 West Swannanoa Ave., Liberty, NC, with the Rev. Daniel Gregory officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Edith graduated from Grainger High School in Kinston in 1956 and Lenoir Community College in Kinston in 1975. She was a long time employee of Woolco Department Stores and was a manager at several area Youth Shop locations across eastern NC.

Edith was the daughter of the late Moses Taft Moore and Henrietta Moore Herbst and was also preceded in death by her sister, Hilda Grace Champagne and brothers, Wayne Moore, Eugene Mosley Moore and Virgil Malpass and half-brothers, Clifton Moore and Billy Moore.

She is survived by her sisters, Carole Jarman (Charles) and Susan Menendez (Gary); brothers, James Michael Moore (Brenda) and Vernon Malpass (Janet); and half-sisters, Virginia Cahoon and Shirley Jones. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

