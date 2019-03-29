Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Smith. View Sign

Edith Smith - Born November 5, 1934, in Lenoir County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Cora Belle Tuton and William Andrew Emory. Raised in Kinston, N.C., she subsequently relocated many times up and down the east coast until her husband's retirement from the United States Marine Corps In 1978. They then selected Columbus County, N.C. to be their final resting place. She worked many years at the Kinston Shirt Factory – as did her mother before her and her daughter after her. In retirement, her passions became her grandchildren's sporting events and her yard work. She rarely missed a ball game and devoted countless hours to adorning her yard with an abundance of blooms for all who passed by to enjoy. She was a devoted member of Western Prong Baptist Church, spending most Sundays in the nursery enjoying the company of children who are likely now young adults. Waiting to greet her as she departed was her husband of 48 years, Bobby Smith; her oldest daughter, E. Pamela Murphy; her parents and all eight of her brothers and sisters. Surviving are four daughters, Linda S. Lennon (husband Lloyd) of Clarkton, Brenda S. Langston (husband Chuck) of Greer, S.C., Wendy S. Stone of Four Oaks, N.C. and Felicia D. Smith of Birch River, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Megan E. Bunning, Katie M. Murphy, "Chip" L. Lennon, Bobby L. Lennon, Andrew L. Stone and Mackenzie B. Langston; and four great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Western Prong Baptist Church Cemetery with visitation prior from 1-1:45 p.m. inside Western Prong Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or Western Prong Baptist Church 167 Peacock Rd. Whitevile, N.C.28472 Published in Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

