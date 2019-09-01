KINSTON - Edith Viola Wooten Hedgepeth, 98, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Effie Wooten; husband, Clifton Ray Hedgepeth; sons, Edward Hedgepeth and Roscoe Hedgepeth; daughter, Kaye Hedgepeth; grandson-in-law, Chip Carter; sisters, Ruby Wooten, Faye Wooten, Charlotte Forrest, Joyce Dail; brothers, Kirby Wooten, Paul Wooten.
She is survived by her daughter Lima Barnett, and husband Hugh. Sons; Richard Hedgepeth and wife Ronnette, Charles Hedgepeth and wife Ella Mae. Grandchildren; Will Hedgepeth and wife Jennifer, Jennifer Suggs and husband Levy, Marvin Barnett and wife April, Clifton Barnett and wife Alison, Edith Vann and husband Jason, Bond Hedgepeth and wife Kelly, Kim Carter, Brandi Lancaster and husband Mike, Paul Hedgepeth and wife Rebecca, Timothy Hedgepeth and wife Danielle, Sharon Lunden and husband Carl, Lily Snyder and husband Mark, Rosalie Jonas and husband Dan, Misha Hedgepeth, Oksana Vasilyevna. Numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Deane Garris, Bessie Femhaber.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Edith was also a member of Spilman Memorial Baptist Church and worked with the Kinston City School System. She was also known as Mrs. Nutritionist. She was loved by all and will be truly missed by many.
The funeral service will be held at Garner Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dew officiating, at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 with a visitation to follow. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Farmville City Cemetery.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019