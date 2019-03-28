WASHINGTON, D.C. - Edna Faye Gray, 74, of 1300 31st Place SE, formerly of Kinston, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Bridge Point Medical Center in Washington, DC. The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Park Road Community Church in Washington, D.C. Interment, graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the cemetery. She is survived by her siblings. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019