Edna Harper Elmore, 81 of Kinston passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Kinston. She is preceded in death by her first husband Harold (Rusty) Elmore and Robert Earl Adams and son Russell E Elmore.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Published in Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 25, 2019