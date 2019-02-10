Edna Harper Elmore

Obituary

Edna Harper Elmore, 81 of Kinston passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Kinston. She is preceded in death by her first husband Harold (Rusty) Elmore and Robert Earl Adams and son Russell E Elmore.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
