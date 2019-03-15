KINSTON - Edna Joyce "Dollbaby" Fisher, 71, of 603 Eagle Road, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at UNC Lenoir HealthCare. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Post Oak FWB Church. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received at 616 Madison Ave. Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.
