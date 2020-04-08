Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Leona Murphy Singleton. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Graveside service 3:00 PM private graveside service Westview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Edna Leona Murphy Singleton, 93, of Kinston and formerly of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was married to the late Dennis L. Singleton for 57 years. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Singleton was predeceased by her mother Carrie Jenkins Murphy Pritchard; her father, William Edward Murphy; and her brother, James Frederick Murphy and wife Beverly. Survivors include four daughters, Bridgette Houston and husband Charles, of Kinston, Janine Mathis, Jamie Wilkes and husband Bill, of Snow Hill, Charlotte Coppage of Greenville; and one son, Dennis Singleton of Vista, CA. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Adam, Kyle and Jody Houston, Lisa Hays, Taylor and Sarah Mathis, Allison Wilkes Thomas, Candace Wilkes Griffin and Justin Wilkes, Jason and Lee Singleton, Christina Coppage Kendrick and David and Robbie Coppage and 23 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11 at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery officiated by Pastor Chris Truett of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Free Will Baptist Church Children's Ministry. Online condolences may be sent to



