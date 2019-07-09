Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Marlene Whaley Rhodes Lee. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Edna Marlene Whaley Rhodes Lee, 89, of Kinston passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. In addition to her parents, Sampson "Jiggs" and Margaret "Maggie" Whaley she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William "Pete" Rhodes; brothers, Dalton, Prentice and Harold Whaley and second husband, Mac Lewis Lee. She is survived by her sons, Terry Rhodes of Kinston and Dalton Ross Rhodes of Deep Run; grandchildren, Amy Rhodes Rudd of Morehead City, Angela Rhodes Bologna of Port Richey, FL, Ross William Rhodes of Deep Run; and five great-grandchildren. Edna, a longtime resident of Kinston, retired from Belk after many years of service. A humble woman of deep faith, she attended Westside FBW Church. She was a gifted cook, loved old westerns and cherished her friends and loved her family beyond measure. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 7:00pm-9:00pm at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. There are no words to express our gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Kitty Askins Hospice Center for the excellent care Edna received. Flowers are welcome or consider a donation in Edna's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

