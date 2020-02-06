TRENTON - Edna Pearl Loftin Hill, 85, of 2546 Hwy. 58 South, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at her residence. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Freewill Chapel FWB Church in Pollocksville. Interment will follow in Haiti Cemetery, Trenton. Viewing will be Friday from 2-6 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern. The family will be receiving their friends and guests at the residence. Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020