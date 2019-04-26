KINSTON - Ms. Edna Suggs, 75, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro, NC. The celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Church of Faith and Deliverance, 655 Sussex Street Kinston, with Pastor John Flowers, officiating. A viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday at the Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, 106 N. East Street, Kinston. Edna is survived by her six children; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019