Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Gower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna T. Gower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna T. Gower Obituary
KINSTON – Edna T. Gower, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 am in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm in the fellowship hall at Gordon Street Christian Church. Mrs. Gower, daughter of the late William Ralph and Bertha Addie Beasley Taylor, was a lifelong resident of Kinston. For many years, she volunteered at Lenoir Memorial Hospital and was a longtime member of Gordan Street Christian Church. Loved by all who knew her, Edna loved cooking when she was able and tending to flowers in her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus H. "Bill" Gower; and a brother, W. Ralph Taylor, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Harrell, Sue Heath and husband Gene, and Donna Barwick and husband Jeff; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sister, Jean Elizabeth Roberson; and stepsisters, Reba Franks, Ella Phillips and Jackie Davis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now