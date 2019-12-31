|
KINSTON – Edna T. Gower, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 am in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm in the fellowship hall at Gordon Street Christian Church. Mrs. Gower, daughter of the late William Ralph and Bertha Addie Beasley Taylor, was a lifelong resident of Kinston. For many years, she volunteered at Lenoir Memorial Hospital and was a longtime member of Gordan Street Christian Church. Loved by all who knew her, Edna loved cooking when she was able and tending to flowers in her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus H. "Bill" Gower; and a brother, W. Ralph Taylor, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Joan Harrell, Sue Heath and husband Gene, and Donna Barwick and husband Jeff; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sister, Jean Elizabeth Roberson; and stepsisters, Reba Franks, Ella Phillips and Jackie Davis. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 31, 2019