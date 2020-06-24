Edna Teresa (Herring) Kilpatrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Teresa Herring Kilpatrick, 55, of 1400 W. Washington Ave., Kinston, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 one hour before service.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Swinson Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Service
01:00 PM
Swinson Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swinson Funeral Service
208 E. BLOUNT STREET
Kinston, NC 28501-4942
(252) 527-3779
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved