Edna Teresa Herring Kilpatrick, 55, of 1400 W. Washington Ave., Kinston, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Visitation will take place Thursday, June 25, 2020 one hour before service.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.





