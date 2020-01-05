Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM First FWB Church 3297 Falling Creek Road Kinston , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Carlton Avery, 86, of Kinston passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Spring Arbor.

Preceded in death by his parents; Harold and Hazel Avery, brother William "Billy" Avery, special

brother-in-law and sister-in-law Shorty and Patsy Swindell.

Ed was a die-hard Red Devil from Grainger High School where he played baseball with a great group of life-long friends. He was also a long-time office supply salesman with Corporate Resources and was involved in many civic activities, such as Kinston Jaycees, Lenoir County Fair Association, Kinston Youth Baseball, Kinston Viking Boosters and was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Kinston Rotary. Hewas also a trustee for many years with First FWB Church in Kinston.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Furr Avery of Spring Arbor; three daughters, Gina Hill and husband Craig, Carla Monroe and husband Ivan and Laura Monroe and husband Trevor. Grandchildren, Kellan Bryant and husband Jason, Stephen Avery and wife Jessica, Kristin Allison and husband Austin, Tase Monroe and wife Elizabeth, Jake Monroe and Megan Monroe; great grandchildren, Matthew, Jaden, Conner, William, Mackenzie and Avery. Sisters, Marilyn Owens and husband Brooks and Mavis Taylor.

Sister-in-law, Sandy Taylor and husband Roland; brother-in-law, Buster Furr and wife Terri and many special nieces and nephews also survive him.

Memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at First FWB Church, 3297 Falling Creek Road, Kinston. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Building Fund at First FWB Church, Dementia Alliance of NC or a .

