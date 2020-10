Edward Earl Boyette passed away at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC, Friday, October 2, 2020.



A visitation will be held at noon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Garner Funeral Home.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Garner Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

