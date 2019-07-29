Edward "Eddie" Earl Dula, 55, of Kinston passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Floyd Dula and Mary Louise Brown Dula. Eddie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved to play the guitar, spend time with his friends and was a hardworking man.
He is survived by his wife Carla Dula, sons Chris Dula, Caleb Dula, Cody Dula and CJ Dula, two grandchildren, sisters Annette Taylor and husband Nick Brown and Angel Heath and husband Kenneth.
Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Saturday July 27, 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on July 29, 2019