KINSTON - Edward Earl Minton, Sr., 71, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Rufus Minton and Hazel Harper Minton; brother, Richard Minton, and son-in-law Eric Jarman. Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of Tanglewood Church of God and worked for Sprint Telephone Company for 30 years. Edward loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by all and will be truly missed. Edward is survived by his wife, Marolyn Lewis Minton of the home; daughter, Holly Minton Jarman of McLeansville; son, Eddie Minton and wife Mary, of LaGrange; grandchildren, Hunter Minton, Aspen Minton, Hannah Jarman, David Rice, Alexandria Rice and Caroline Jarman; sisters, Jo Ann Rouse, Linda Rich and Mary Taylor; brothers, Michael Gene Minton and James Rufus Minton, Jr. and many other special family and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Allen Stock officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tanglewood Church of God 2103 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 5, 2020