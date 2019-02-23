Edward Earl "Eddie" Thigpen, 56, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, after long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, followed by visitation at Cross of Christ Community Church in Beulaville. In lieu of flowers, a donation to COC Church would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Smith-Holloway Memorial Funeral Services LLC.
Smith-Holloway Memorial Funeral Services Llc
1220 N Williams St
Goldsboro, NC 27530
(919) 734-4710
Published in Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019