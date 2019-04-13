DEEP RUN - Edward Gerald Raynor, 82, of Deep Run passed away at Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Edward was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was the owner of Raynor Roofing for over 40 years, enjoyed helping others, loved the outdoors like fishing and crabbing, and spending time with family and friends. Edward was loved by all and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Raynor. Edward is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hardy and husband Allen; grandchildren, Chris Deaver and special friend Amber Smith, and Zeke Hardy all of Deep Run, Alisha Cole and husband Cory, of Kinston; great-grandchildren, Laikyn Whaley, Cloey Cole, and Hayden Deaver; sister, Wylene Cartrette and husband Eddie, of Maryland; along with many other special family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Howard-Carter Funeral Home and other times at the home of his granddaughter, Alisha Cole, 331 Camellia Street Kinston, NC 28504. Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Grissom officiating. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 13, 2019