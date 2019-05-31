LA GRANGE - Edward Lee Wooten, 85 of 319 Easy St., died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. The funeral will be held at noon Saturday, June 1, from Woods Chapel UAFWB Church in Goldsboro. Burial will follow in La Grange Memorial Park Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Novella Hill Wooten of the home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Friday from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on May 31, 2019