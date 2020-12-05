Navy Retiree Edward S. Manning Sr. (Ed) of Kinston, NC passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare in Kinston NC.
Edward was survived by his wife, Mary Lou Manning of Kinston, NC, daughter Linda Manning of Pleasant Grove, AL; son Edward S. Manning Jr. (James) of Bahama, NC; step son, Furnie Eugene Thigpen (Kim) of Kinston, NC; step daughter Sylvia Hill (Curtis) of Deep Run, NC; mother Lucy Bird of Kinston; Brother William Nicky Manning (Dianne) of Kinston, NC; sister Janice Grant (late Lyman) of Kinston, and late brother (Glenn A Manning); grandson Craig VanKleeck of Virginia Beach, VA; granddaughter Jennifer Mathis (Tommy) of Pleasant Grove, AL; grandson Sean VanKleeck of Pleasant Grove, AL; many great children including Peyton VanKleeck of Virginia Beach, VA; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Services with be held at Kellum Funeral Home on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm. Burial will be held immediately following services at Rosewood Memorial Park with full military honors. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.