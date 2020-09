Edward Thomas (Eddie) Avery, 72, of Cove City, died at home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nora Avery; sons, Jerry Avery and Chris Avery; two grandsons and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Wintergreen Church in Cove City. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



