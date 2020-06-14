Edward Ulysses Sykes
Edward Ulysses Sykes, Sr., 73, of 166 Countyview Lane, Kinston, NC died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Trent, New Bern.
A Celebration of Life Service was held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Mae Ross Sykes of the home.Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Free Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
