Edward Ulysses Sykes, Sr., 73, of 166 Countyview Lane, Kinston, NC died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care-Trent, New Bern.

A Celebration of Life Service was held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Lizzie Mae Ross Sykes of the home.Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

