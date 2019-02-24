Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Whitley. View Sign

KINSTON – Edward (Echo) Whitley, 93, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2019 at his home in Atlantic Beach. A service is scheduled for 2 pm at Edwards Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with the Reverend Norm Davis, Jr. officiating. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Edward was born September 1, 1925 in Lenoir County to the late Carl Whitley and Bettie Tuton Whitley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lucy Thomas Whitley, his sister, Josephine Whitley Lucas, and his rescue fur baby of many years, Emmie.

Edward spent most of his life in Lenoir County up until late August of 2015 when he and his wife Lucy moved to Atlantic Beach to be closer to their children. He was owner and operator of Mount Vernon Park Foods for over 36 years. During those years, he made many friends from the neighborhood behind his store, travelers passing by and local law enforcement who would stop by and chat with him.

Edward loved the races and travelled many times to South Carolina with some of his friends. He loved to fish in his early years. He was a top-notch mechanic who liked to do all of his own work, even as he got older. It was commonplace to see him under the hood of his car or someone else's. It was not unusual to find him in his shop behind his home working on a radio, a TV, a lawnmower, or fixing up a broken tricycle or other toy for his grandkids.

After he closed his business, he became restless and the "honey-do" list was not fulfilling, so he sought part-time work. He worked at the Service Spot, Lester's Hardware, and up until he moved to the beach, he was working at the Waste Site on Wallace Family Road. Now mind you, he was 89 years old when he officially stopped working. Had it not been a necessity to move, he would probably have worked up until his death.

He loved people and helping others. He was an amazing man who never met a stranger and had no enemies. He had a quick wit about him. He was always positive and greeted you with a smile. He was not a man of many words, but when he spoke, you listened. He had the kindest soul. He was one of a kind.

He continued to drive locally in and around Atlantic Beach and Morehead up until his death. He lived each day to the fullest and greeted it with a smile.

He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was adored by his family and friends and will be missed sorely.

Edward is survived by his four children, Carol Manooch of Morehead City, Jean Roberts of Atlantic Beach, Ella Rodgman and husband Paul of Raleigh, and Mike Whitley and wife Dina of Morehead City; five grandchildren, Lisa Wilder and husband Briant, Shannon Holland and husband Eric, Jason Rodgman and wife Meridith, Laura Kelly Lancaster and husband Justin, Amanda Hagner and husband Travis, and Walker Whitley; ten great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.



