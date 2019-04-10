FAYETTEVILLE - Effie M. Blount, 93, formerly of Greene County, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Whispering Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, April 13, at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. A wake will be held one prior to the service. Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019