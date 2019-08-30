Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Deaver Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RALEIGH - Eleanor Deaver Taylor loving wife, mother and friend passed away Wednesday August 28th at her home in Raleigh. She was born in Rockingham, NC Sept 1, 1931.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Barbara; sister Elizabeth Heaton; father Lonnie Deaver; and mother Pattie Deaver.

She is survived by her husband Douglas R. Taylor; daughter, Hartsell Taylor and her partner Edmund Ferrell; special cousin, Shirley Snuggs and her daughter, Matoka; nieces, Judy Harris (John), Ann Sawyer from Augusta, GA, Sarah Carter (DK) from Roanoke, VA, Diane Stadiem (Hyman), Evelyn Mozingo (Gary) from Kinston and Joy Taylor Callahan (Jon) from Raleigh; and nephews, Reid Taylor from Kinston and Richard Heaton from Augusta, GA.

Eleanor graduated from Hardbarger's business college. While studying in Raleigh, she met her husband at a North Carolina State basketball game. Doug and Eleanor were married for 69 years. She began work as a secretary and later was distinguished by becoming the first female property agent at the North Carolina Dept. of Administration. She worked there for 30 years retiring in 1986. After retirement, she worked as a secretary for Senator JK Sherron at the North Carolina Legislature.

She was active in the Woman's Club, The Garden Club in both Raleigh and Oriental and was a Volunteer for Hospice of Pamlico County. She was an active member in the Pamlico County Democratic Party. She loved her church, the First Baptist Church of Oriental. She lived her faith in words and deeds.

Eleanor was a poet at heart who loved a good crossword and nature, especially birds. She loved her family and she loved New York City. She was a smart, elegant and beautiful Southern lady who will be missed.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 3:00 pm at the Capital Oaks Retirement Community - Theater at 6498 Ray Road in Raleigh, NC and on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 pm at Oriental First Baptist Church - 605 Broad Street in Oriental, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Oriental First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 313, Oriental, NC 28571.

