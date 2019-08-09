KINSTON - Eleanor Doris Fulgham Hoffman, 91, of Kinston passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Spring Arbor of Kinston. She was a retired nurse and office manager for a doctor's office. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian Leroy and Georgia Fulgham; husband H.A. Hoffman; daughter Lynn H. Billings; brother George Edward Fulgham; and sisters, Frances F. Webber, Margaret F. Cameron, Doris Byrd and Christine Daughtry. She is survived by her son, Stewart "Skeet" Hoffman of Kinston; grandchildren, Chris Hood and wife Midge, of Louisburg, Al Hood and wife Kathleen, of Boston; and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Hannah and Lillie Grace Hood. Visitation will be held at Garner Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Aug. 9, 2019