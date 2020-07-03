1/
Eleanor Grant Sutton
1930 - 2020
HOOKERTON - Mrs. Eleanor Grant Sutton, age 90, passed away Tuesday evening June 30, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. A native of Greene County, she was born March 2, 1930, the daughter of Luther and Beatrice Chase Grant.
After marriage to her late husband, Pully, they established their home in Hookerton and together operated Sutton's Service Center until his death. She continued being a fixture at the business for many years with her son Harold. In addition to helping run the family business, she was a consummate homemaker who always took pride in her roles as wife, mother and grandmother and maintained an exceptional yard and flowers. When the occasion arose and time allowed, she enjoyed casting a line and fishing. Mrs. Sutton was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary FWB Church in Hookerton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alonza Harold "Pully" Sutton, Sr; and brother, Luther "Bud" Grant.
Her surviving family includes her son, Alzona Harold Sutton, Jr and wife Mary of Snow Hill; daughter, Kim Sutton Hall and husband Randy of Atlantic Beach; grandchildren, Stephanie Sutton Harris and husband Ash of Snow Hill, Lindsey P. Ware and husband Pat of Hookerton, and Jimmy Purser of Atlantic Beach; great-grandchildren, Sie, Sutton, Mason, Jenna, Peyton and Carlee; sisters, Lucille G. Smith, Edna Earle G. Newsom and Tanya G. Weeks all of Goldsboro, Christine G. Johnson of Hookerton and Faye G. Taylor of Snow Hill; brother, Ronnie Grant wife Paulette of Snow Hill; and sister-in-law, Gail Grant of Snow Hill.
The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers Debra Joyner and Elaine Artis, the staff of Countryside Village in Pikeville, and the staff of Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.
Funeral services will be held graveside 3 PM Friday, July 3, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Jim Marcum officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the Sutton residence in Hookerton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave, Suite 101, Raleigh NC 27612.
Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com.

Published in Free Press on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
JUL
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Snow Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
117 Northwest 3rd Street
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-3675
