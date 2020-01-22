KINSTON - Eleanor Bettie Nash Rouse, 95, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Liston M. Nash and wife Minnie Lou Rochelle; her husband, Bernice Rodolph "Dock" Rouse; and son-in-law, Jim Poteet. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bettie Rouse West and husband David, Frances Ann Rouse, Bernice Rouse Poteet; grandchildren, David L. West, Jr. and wife Natalia, Meredith West Jacobsen and husband Justin, and Gabby Poteet; great-grandchildren, Chelsea West, Ethan West, Mia West, Kinsey Jacobsen, Edward Jacobsen; sister, Frances N. Kennicutt; special friend Dorothy G. Taylor; past farm manager, Nelson Dawson; and faithful dog Jack. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Gordon Street Christian Church with Pastor Doug Stokes officiating. Visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 22, 2020