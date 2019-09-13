Eleanor Ruth Jones

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Snow Hill Cemetery
Following Services
the home of Dianne J. Andrews
102 N. Greene St,
Snow Hill, NC
SNOW HILL - Eleanor Ruth Pollard Jones, age 86, passed Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The funeral will be held graveside at 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the home of Dianne J. Andrews, 102 N. Greene St., Snow Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Greene County Interfaith, PO Box 1091, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
